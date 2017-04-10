Man arrested for stealing almost $150,000 from Orange Park home: Police

A Jacksonville man was arrested Friday for an October burglary to a home and stealing close to $150,000 from the house, police said.
Devin Jarell Mitchell, 21, broke into a home on River Place Lane in Orange Park, Florida back in October of last year while the owner was out of town and took several things, according to a Clay County arrest warrant. Mitchell took clothing, jewelry, cash, rare coins, firearms, firearm accessories and other things.
Authorities also found a smashed box with gold inlaid crystals, valued at $37,500. A Hungarian ducat coin (valued at $280) was pawned - so was a 1990 $50 coin (valued at $720) and a gold necklace (valued at $1,000).
On Friday, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy visited Mitchell at his Jacksonville home with the arrest warrant in hand.
Mitchell was taken to Clay County Jail on $365,000 bond.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs