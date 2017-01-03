Richard Gordon was arrested for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day, 1/03/2017. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is facing second degree felony charges after he admitted to ringing in the New Year with celebratory gunfire in Arlington, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called out to the 5000 block of Playa Way around 12:14 a.m. New Year's Day. They say a woman called them after she heard gunshots, followed by stuff falling from her walls. When she went to go check out her living room, she saw wall damage from the outside.

When police arrived, they found two people in the backyard near the woman's damaged home. The officer said he saw several casings on the ground, and asked the two people if he could search their apartment.

During the search, the officer found two guns, including a firearm that was reported stolen in 2014.

When confronted, police say the suspect, Richard Gordon, admitted to celebrating the New Year by shooting into the air.

Gordon was arrested and is now facing second degree felony charges of shooting/throwing deadly missiles in a dwelling.