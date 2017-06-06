Man arrested after strong-arm robbery on elderly couple at SJC Holiday Inn Express

Ken Wilcox, 43 (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

A Baker County man is facing several charges stemming from an alleged strong-arm robbery on an older couple at a Holiday Inn Express in St. Johns County from back in April, deputies say.

Ken Stevenson Wilcox, 43, is a reported career criminal and is facing charges of robbery and two counts of battery on a person over 65 after attacking the pair back on April 29 and stealing their valuables, says St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kevin Kelshaw.

Kelshaw says a 79-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were from South Florida and trying to stay at the Holiday Inn Express on State Road 16. They'd parked their car at the rear entrance and tried to go in but were stopped by Wilcox, who told them he worked for the motel and was going to show them to their rooms.

Wilcox pushed the 83-year-old to the ground and then demanded anything of value from the pair, authorities say.

He took the woman's purse and then fled in an SUV, Kelshaw says.

The 83-year-old woman was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries but was OK.

Detectives quickly pinpointed Wilcox as a person of interest in the case, according to Kelshaw. Leads led them to Baker and Columbia counties, where they executed search warrants trying to track down the vehicle Wilcox fled inside.

They also worked to track his cell phone.

On Monday, detectives got a warrant for his arrest.

Wilcox was taken into custody by Lake City Police in Columbia County back on May 19 on drug and violation of probation charges. He's being held without bond.

Kelshaw says he has an arrest history dating back to 1990. He was released from federal prison back in March after he served 10 years for four different armed bank robberies dating back to 2005.

He'll be brought to St. Johns County after the Columbia County case is resolved.

