Man arrested after speaking to undercover detective he thought was a child

A 28-year-old St. Johns County man was arrested after he began talking with a detective whom he thought was a child.

Michael Lee Simmons was charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child or person believed to be a child to commit an unlawful sexual act with a child, travel to meet a child after using the computer to lure a child transmit harmful materials to a minor, lewd and lascivious behavior, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Simmons agreed to meet the detective whom he thought was a child and allegedly sent a photo exposing himself, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

He arrived by bicycle to meet the child but was actually taken into custody.

