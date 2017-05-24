Marion Walker, 47 (Photo: JSO)

Marion Walker was arrested Monday afternoon after speeding down the Interstate 295 off-ramp onto 103rd Street, hitting a car and then a pedestrian in front of Florida Highway Patrol troopers before coming to rest on the sidewalk, a police report says.

Walker, 47, then started chucking items out of his car into a nearby retention pond before the troopers stopped to check on him, the report says. He became agitated when they told him to stop, started fighting with them and then tried to bolt from the scene.

That's when troopers tased him, the report says.

He was taken to UF Health and absentee booked on charges of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid - both felonies, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office interviewed a witness who said it looked like Walker was trying to hide something as soon as he got out of his car.

The pedestrian Walker struck is only 17; he's been in critical condition at UF Health since the accident.

The driver of the vehicle Walker hit was taken to a local hospital with injuries as well.

