Man accused of trying to rob bank deemed incompetent to stand trial

Allegedly showing Humphrey placing three people at the front door of the Community First Credit Union on Edgewood Avenue. (Photo: Surveillance video screenshot)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man accused of trying to rob a Jacksonville bank and threatening to kill 13 hostages last December, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial Thursday.

According to court records, Nicholas Humphrey meets the criteria for involuntary hospitalization.

Last December, he tried to rob the Community First Credit Union on Edgewood Avenue and held 13 people for several hours, according to investigators.

Humphrey also brought his dog to the scene, investigators said.

He was charged with 13 counts of kidnapping with a weapon and one count each of attempted armed robbery and grand theft auto, court records show.

His upcoming trial date has been canceled and a hearing on his competence has been set for Jan. 24, 2018.

