Man accused of stealing corrections uniform arrested in Nassau County

Photo showing Micheal McMillan wearing a corrections officer uniform. Waycross police say he stole the uniform. (Photo: Waycross Police Department)

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A man accused of stealing a corrections officer uniform has been arrested in Nassau County.

The Waycross Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday night that they were searching for burglary suspect Micheal McMillan, and asked residents to keep an eye out for him. Police noted that McMillan was seen in the area of Reed Street and Lee Avenue, and was possibly hiding out in the woods or in a vacant home.

It turns out McMillan crossed the Georgia-Florida line. He was arrested Thursday morning in Nassau County. Officials say Duval County also had warrants out for him, so he has been transferred there.

In addition to the uniform, McMillan is also accused of stealing a raincoat.

