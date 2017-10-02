Man accused of stealing 5 iPads at gunpoint from Westside Target

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help in tracking down a man who allegedly stole five iPad tablets from a Target on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The incident occurred Saturday in the 6330 block of Roosevelt Boulevard at Target. The suspect, seen above, approached the electronics section and requested to look at iPads. He told an employee he wanted five iPads, displayed a gun, and demanded they be put inside a duffle bag. He then fled the store, according to a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office can be reached at at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV