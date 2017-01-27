Man accused of killing UNF employee tries to escape from jail: Police

Jecorian Mccray (Photo: JSO)

The man in jail accused of having a hand in killing a University of North Florida last Fall reportedly tried to escape from the Duval County Jail recently, police records show.

Jecorian McCray, 21, reportedly got his teen brother to kill Joe Brenton in his home to stop him from testifying against McCray in court after a 2014 armed robbery.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's jail records show that McCray recently tried to escape from jail and, in his escape attempt, caused several hundred dollars worth of damage.

His next court date is Feb. 9.

