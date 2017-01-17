Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, police officer captured, authorities say

Markeith Loyd being led out of Orlando Police headquarters with bandages on his face. Police said he resisted arrested and that they ended up using force on him. (Photo: WESH 2 News)

Markeith Loyd, 41, the man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December and an Orlando officer in January was taken into custody by law enforcement Tuesday evening.

Loyd reportedly shot and killed 24-year-old Sade Dixon at her home in West Orange County Dec. 13. She was shot when she answered the front door. She was at home with her two young kids, her parents and a brother. No one else was harmed in the shooting.

From then on, law enforcement was searching for Loyd. Early morning on Jan. 9, Orlando Police Officer Debra Clayton was shot and killed. She was a mother and wife.

Clayton and Loyd reportedly exchanged gunfire. She was struck several times and fell to the ground. Loyd ran in a car, a witness tells WESH News.

A $100,000 reward was offered for Loyd's capture, but Orlando Police Chief John Mina says old-fashioned police work led to his capture. He would not go into details, but commended several law enforcement agencies for their tireless work to capture him.

Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs. https://t.co/NDzzczUqK6 — Chief John Mina (@ChiefJohnMina) January 18, 2017

Police placed Clayton's handcuffs on Loyd when they took him into custody around 7 p.m., a law enforcement tradition according to Mina. He was found in the Candor Shores area of Orlando in an abandoned home.

SWAT and Orlando police were called to the scene. Mina says Loyd tried to run out of the back door but saw SWAT and went back inside.

He reportedly then ran out of the front door and dropped two handguns - one was a Glock with a 100-round drum attached.

Loyd allegedly resisted arrest and officers used force, Mina says. First-responders were in the process of checking him out at the time of this writing, but Mina says he doesn't believe Loyd will need hospital care.

Markeith Loyd, being escorted out of OPD HQ. pic.twitter.com/MyxP88bHxl — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings commended the officers who've worked on the case since December.

"This maniac is off the streets," he proclaimed to the gathered media.

For his actions in December, Demings says Loyd will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Charges have not been listed for his actions in January.

Just after Loyd was captured, Mina called Clayton's husband to tell him the news. Mina says Clayton's husband was pleased, but also hurt, as Loyd was found just around the corner from Clayton's mother's house.

"We are extremely grateful [Loyd's in custody]," Mina says.

Investigators on the case worked non-stop for nine days to capture Loyd. Mina says some officers were living out of their cars as they worked.

More arrests are expected of those that helped him evade police custody.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott released this statement after Loyd's capture on Twitter:

