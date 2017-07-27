Man accused of killing a father outside of Blind Rabbit pleaded guilty to murder

Erron Coleman, right, is accused in the murder of Daniel Rowe, left. Rowe was gunned down while taking out the trash behind the Blind Rabbit in Riverside in 2015.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The suspect accused of murdering a father behind the Riverside bar Blind Rabbit in July of 2015 pled guilty in a surprise hearing on Thursday.

Erron Markese Coleman, 25, implicated himself in the murder of Daniel Rowe while he was in jail on a murder charge.

The State said that a life sentence in prison will be its recommendation.

Court could give him sentence if 25 to life for the murder & then 10 to life for the robbery, running consecutively(serve 1 then the other) pic.twitter.com/MbvLrjH4Gb — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) July 27, 2017

Coleman said in the surprise hearing that another man committed the murder with him. He said that Rowe did everything that he and his accomplice asked.

He has agreed to testify truthfully about all others involved.

Daniel Rowe was taking out the trash behind the Blind Rabbit in Riverside when someone came up, stole his wallet, and shot him twice in the head before fleeing. Rowe's father was working across the street at Kickbacks when he heard the news and immediately ran over to hold his son until paramedics came on the scene.

According to authorities, Coleman is a 12-time felon and lived across the street from where the murder took place.

Police said that there were two people involved in the murder, though only Coleman has been connected to it at this time.

Rowe was engaged and the father of a little girl.

As Erron Coleman says he will plead guilty in the death of Daniel Rowe in 2015, state says life in prison will be their recommendation. pic.twitter.com/9jxAD2nIx3 — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) July 27, 2017

