Man accused of holding 13 hostage during attempted robbery enters plea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nicholas Daquan Humphrey, 23, has entered a plea of not guilty in court Thursday morning.

Humphrey is accused of holding 13 hostages during an attempted credit union robbery in Jacksonville.

Humphrey was booked into jail several hours after the incident. He's been charged with 13 counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

For the 13 counts of felony kidnapping, he will be held with no bond. For the other two charges, he is facing around $150,000 in bond.

