Local sex offender arrested after allegedly filming up a girl's skirt at a library

A Jacksonville man is accused of using his cell phone to record up the skirt of a child in a public library, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, 28-year-old William Thomas was immediately detained by authorities and his cell phone was confiscated.

Police say the 6-year-old victim's sister observed Thomas squatting behind the young girl with a black cell phone in his hand and secretly recording her skirt with his device.

Thomas is a registered sex offender. According to the FDLE website, he lives at 12519 Blue Eagle Way in Jacksonville, Fl which was less than 6 miles from where the incident happened at the Pablo Creek Regional Library.

First Coast News has reached out to the FDLE to find out why this sex offender was allowed to live nearby a local elementary school, we have also requested the suspect's history in regards to the lewd and lascivious conviction-- which took place only last year.

