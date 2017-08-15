Local man arrested, accused of molesting child

Jule Larose, 30, has been arrested and faces charges for molesting a child, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Photo: CCSO.

A man has been arrested in Clay County Monday and faces charges for allegedly molesting a child, the Clay County Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim, 11, told authorities that since the age of 9, she was asked by the man, identified as Jule Larose, 30, would touch her inappropriately, show videos of people having sex, as well as ask her to do inappropriate behavior, according to the report.

The victim's cousin reported Larose to authorities after the cousin learned that the victim's mother saw Larose climb into bed with the victim, the report states.

Larose was arrested and transported to the Clay County jail and has a bond of $500,006.

© 2017 WTLV-TV