Local father sentenced 21 months in prison for kidnapping daughter, taking her to Turkey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local father was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was found guilty of kidnapping his own daughter and taking her all the way to Turkey.

Prosecutors say Salih Uces was suppose to have an overnight visit with his 2-year-old daughter and return her the next day. Instead, he took her on a series of three flights to Turkey, court documents say.

Investigators say he had no plans to come back with his daughter because he asked his brother to sell his car and close his safety deposit box at the bank.

The FBI managed to arrest him. The little girl is back with her mother.

