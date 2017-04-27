Local daycare worker faces criminal charges for reportedly leaving child alone in a daycare

A local daycare worker, identified as Sakoya Francis, was arrested Thursday and is facing criminal charges for allegedly leaving a child alone during closing time. Photo: FCN File video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local daycare worker has been arrested and is facing criminal charges Thursday after she was accused of leaving a young child alone inside a daycare during closing time.

The incident reportedly happened at ABC Christian Learning Center on Timuquana Road.

DCF told First Coast News that the worker, identified as Sakoya Francis, was arrested and is now facing child neglect charges. She is also ineligible to work at a daycare center.

At this time, we don't know how long the child was left alone. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

