Local businessman sentenced 14 years for faking death

Jose Lantigua booking photo provided by the Baker County Sheriffs' Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The local businessman who faked his own death, with the help of his estranged wife, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Jose Lantigua faked his death in Venezuela to escape financial burdens. Lantigua and his estranged wife, Daphne Simpson, were arrested back in 2015 and pleaded guilty to federal charges last year of trying to collect $6.6 million on life insurance policies by faking his death. Since then, they've been awaiting their sentences.

A judge carried out their sentences on Thursday. Lantigua was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The judge deemed that Simpson has served her time, so she doesn't face any additional years in jail.

