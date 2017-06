Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local business in Englewood has been robbed Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

Police said the robbery happened near 3500 Emerson St., but did not release the business' name. JSO said the robbery involved injuries.

At this time, no other information was released.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV