Lake City woman faces arson, murder charges

Ronda Wyche, 52, was arrested and charged with arson and attempted murder. Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A three month arson investigation has ended in the arrest of a Lake City woman, Ronda Wyche, 52, on Thursday.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office started investigating on February 16 after deputies got a call about someone who had fired shots and threw a flammable device into a home.

Detectives gathered the device and had it lab-tested. They worked with the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations and was able to gather DNA and physical evidence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wyche. She was arrested without incident.

She was booked into the Colombia County Detention Facility. She faces two counts of attempted murder with a $500,000 bond and one count of arson with a $100,000 bond. She was also charged with three counts of possession and manufacturing a firebomb with a $60,000 bomb.

