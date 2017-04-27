Lake City internet cafe robbed at gunpoint, suspects wanted

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

LAKE CITY, Fla.- Two men robbed an internet sweepstakes cafe in Lake City at gunpoint, forcing customers into a back room, the city's police department tells First Coast News.

The robbery happened just after midnight Thursday at the Treasure Island internet cafe at 1472 W. US Highway 90 in Lake City.

Witnesses tell police two unknown men entered the casino with guns drawn ordering employees to the ground and forcing customers into a back room.

The suspects then collected money from employees and fled the businesses.

Both suspects are African-American males. Police say they were last seen fleeing in two separate vehicles, possible a gold unknown model SUV and an unknown color Cadillac sedan. The robbers were both wearing sky masks. One was described wearing black pants and a black hoodie and a black mask, the other was wearing a red “Nike” long sleeve pullover shirt with dark pants and a blue mask. Both were armed with handguns.

“Despite our immediate response, these robbers were gone prior to our arrival. We’re asking anyone who has information about this crime, including any customers who fled the business before we arrived, to contact us,” said Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore in a statement.

Anyone with informatio nis asked to call Lake City Police at 386-758-5489 or email tips@lcflpd.com.

© 2017 WTLV-TV