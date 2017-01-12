Lake City Army vet found guilty of stealing $300,000 in disability benefits

Department of Justice logo (Photo: Associated Press)

A 44-year-old Lake City Army veteran was found guilty of stealing almost $300,000 in disability benefits and lying to federal investigators, the Department of Justice says.

Crystel Lee Riedling faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. Her sentencing hearing is set for April 11.

Riedling reportedly told members of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services she had no use of her right arm. She received benefits for almost six years.

Federal prosecutors say she was lying after she was reportedly spotted using it.

Two doctors testified at trial and said she was exaggerating her injuries.

There was also a recording taken where Riedling even admits she knew getting the benefits was completely wrong.

