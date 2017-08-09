Lake Butler man arrested for murder

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Union County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 42-year-old Donnie Hugh Crawford of Lake Butler for murder.



According to FDLE, Crawford is accused of killing Ralph Gary Anderson back on July 3, 2017 at Anderson’s home, at 115 SE 6th Street in Lake Butler. Witnesses stated that Crawford was the last person known to be seen with Anderson and the victim’s wallet was recovered in a search by agents at a location where Crawford resided.

Crawford was incarcerated in Union County in 2016 for burglary and assault of the same victim. Crawford is currently incarcerated for a burglary charge and was arrested Monday at the Union County Jail. The State Attorney’s Office, 8th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

