Kids baseball coach in Camden County faces charge of obscene internet contact with child

CAMDEN COUNTY, Georgia - A coach and Vice President at a baseball and softball program for kids in Camden County is accused of having obscene internet contact with a child.

According the the Camden County Sheriff's Office web site, Mickey Gene Bratcher was arrested and booked on the felony charge Thursday night, September 28. No further detail about the offense or the alleged victim was made available, but a call to the South East Georgia Baseball Academy (SEGBA) confirmed that Bratcher had served as a coach for approximately five months before his arrest.

First Coast News spoke by phone Saturday evening with Amanda and David Strickland, who run the SEGBA from their home in St. Marys. The Stricklands declined to speak on camera until at least after Bratcher appears in court Monday morning. But they described SEGBA as a small "mom-and-pop" non-profit that began in early 2017 with a mission to teach boys and girls - mostly 9-15 years old - baseball and softball skills as well as life values.

Although they wouldn't speculate about Bratcher's case, Amanda Strickland called the situation "stomach-turning and shocking". The Stricklands said Bratcher was subject to background checks including searches for outstanding warrants, registration as sex offender, probations, and protection (restraining) orders, all of which had come back clean. Those screenings, they said, are not required of their organization by law but that they conduct them on all their adult staff anyway. Moreover, they said Bratcher had received praise from parents of kids in the program.

Nevertheless, they assured that regardless of court findings, Bratcher has been terminated from his position at SEGBA. David Strickland said he's been told by law enforcement that the charge is based on an isolated incident involving a child who does not participate at SEGBA. Calls to the Camden County Sheriff's Office for further information Saturday evening had not been returned.

