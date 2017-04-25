Ken Adkins sentenced to life for aggravated child molestation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A judge has sentenced Brunswick Pastor Kenneth Adkins to life for aggravated child molestation Tuesday morning.

Adkins' sentencing states he must serve a minimum of 35 years in prison, with the rest served on probation. He also faces up to 20 years for every additional charge, all to run concurrently.

Adkins turned himself in on one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation back in August of 2016. Authorities said that their investigation into the pastor focuses on suspected molestation in multiple locations.

Adkins is known for his controversial remarks and actions in the political sphere, beyond his work with the church. After the Orlando massacre at the Pulse gay club, he tweeted that gay people deserved what they got.

