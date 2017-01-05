Man robs Kangaroo Gas Station, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a reported robbery at a Kangaroo Gas Station located on the corner of Beach and Hodges Boulevards in Jacksonville.

Police say a store clerk was making coffee at around 2:55 a.m., when a man entered the store alone and demanded money.

According to the store clerk, when the suspect asked her for money she said, "No!" and then ran back to the refrigerator room.

We're told the suspect walked behind counter ,after the clerk fled, and stole a few packs of cigarettes.

This robbery follows a string of robberies on the First Coast. Detectives are still on scene collecting DNA. According to police the suspect is still at large.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with some form of a hat.