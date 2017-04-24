Jury selection in Corrine Brown weeds through narrow pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The federal trial against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown began Monday with jury selection from a pool of 65 prospective jurors.

The randomly selected group will be vetted through questionnaires and direct questioning from both state attorneys and Brown’s defense team.

The Court’s order on jury selection states the final jury will be made up of 12 jurors with two alternate jurors. During the process, both sides can strike jurors for cause, and a limited number of jurors for no reason at all.

Criminal defense attorney Kimberly Sadler, who is not connected to the case, expects both prosecution and defense to be paying close attention to how familiar prospective jurors are with Brown.

“It would surprise me if these jurors don’t know who Corrine Brown is, everybody knows Corrine Brown, just the name,” said Sadler. “But it doesn’t mean they’ve dealt with her.”



Jurors typically complete a questionnaire asking for their occupation, age, affiliations and address.

Proposed voir dire or jury questions submitted by the U.S. Attorney’s office asks jurors if they have ever supported or opposed Brown politically during her time in office.

The filing also asks if the potential juror has an problem with co-conspirators accepting plea deals in exchange for testimony.

Brown's former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons accepted a plea deal from the government in February. He’s listed as a witness for the prosecution and expected to testify against his former boss.

Sadler says a potential juror’s knowledge or dealings with Brown in the past will not be enough for a juror to be dismissed for cause.

“The key to this is whether they can be fair and impartial, those are the key words that any judge looks for,” Sadler said.



Sadler says the defense will be hoping to get jurors within Brown’s voting district or have been positively affected by the lawmaker’s 30 year career.



“She’s known in this town for many reasons, she's helped people, everyone has seen the sign and everyone knows the slogan, ‘Corrine Delivers,’” Sadler said. “Jury members that the government may want are probably going to be white, upscale taxpayers.”



By law, race or gender can't be used as a reason for striking a juror. A court order filed n Brown's case on jury selection permits defense counsel to challenge up to 10 potential jurors initially, and the government up to 6 challenges.

The trial length is expected to be 2 to 2 1/2 weeks.



