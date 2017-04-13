Jury selection in Corrine Brown case expected to take two days; Trial starts April 26

Rep. Corrine Brown speaks on the steps of the Capitol (Photo: Rep. Corrine Brown/Flickr)

The trial of embattled former Congresswoman Corrine Brown is expected to begin April 26 after two days of jury selection, court documents show.

Brown is charged with 22 counts of a 24 count indictment filed in July of last year. Her charges range from fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, making false statements, wire fraud and others. They're accused of using a fake charity to convert hundreds of thousands in donations for personal use.

Her former chief of staff, also charged in the case, pleaded guilty to two of the 18 charges he's facing in February of this year. Brown said that she was broken hearted after hearing Ronnie Simmons - the man who worked for her since 1993 - intends to testify against her. Prior to his about-face, the pair had presented a united front against the charges.

"Congresswoman Brown and her chief of staff are alleged to have used the Congresswoman's official position to solicit over $800,000 in donations to a supposed charitable organization, only to use that organization as a personal slush fund," said Assistant Attorney General Caldwell.

Jury selection in Brown's case will begin April 24 at 9 a.m. Thirty-nine people will be brought in as potential jurors. Two days of jury selection are expected.

According to court documents filed by the judge in the case, Timothy J. Corrigan, the trial will begin on April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

She was last in court on April 5 when she showed up in an ice cream truck, serving up free frozen treats to her supporters.

