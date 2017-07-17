WTLV
Jury selection begins in Russell Tillis trial

First Coast News , WTLV 8:01 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jury selection is now underway in an assault and battery case against Russell Tillis.

Tillis is the man police say killed and dismembered a woman and then buried her on his southside property.

Monday's jury selection is for a separate case where Tillis is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

