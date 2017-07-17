Jury selection begins in Russell Tillis trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jury selection is now underway in an assault and battery case against Russell Tillis.
Tillis is the man police say killed and dismembered a woman and then buried her on his southside property.
Monday's jury selection is for a separate case where Tillis is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.
First Coast News will update this developing story.
