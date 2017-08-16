Judge Timothy Corrigan has denied a motion by attorneys to overturn the conviction of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Wednesday. He also denied a motion asking for a new trial.

The guilty plea for her former chief of staff, Elias "Ronnie" Simmons has also been accepted.

Brown's motion for acquittal argues that the testimonies of Ronnie Simmons, her former chief of staff, and Carla Wiley, the president of bogus charity One Door For Education, did not fault Brown for any wrongdoing. Only Wiley and Simmons admitted guilt.

Also in the motion for acquittal is the defense's claim that there was no criminal intent in Brown's actions and therefore, she can't be found guilty of any criminal crimes.

Brown also asked for a new trial based on an issue with a dismissed juror, Juror #13, who had told fellow jurors "the holy spirit" told him Brown was not guilty. Another juror complained and Judge Corrigan dismissed him.

Corrigan said in his ruling that "Corrine Brown is entitled to a fair trial with an impartial jury that reaches a verdict in accordance with the law. That is what she received."

Brown was convicted of 18 of 22 counts of federal fraud and corruption.

The former Florida Congresswoman faces a sentencing hearing on November 16. Simmons will be sentenced one day earlier.

Brown has, in the past, said she plans to appeal her conviction as far as she can.

Dkt 199 - Order Denying Motion for Acquittal by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

