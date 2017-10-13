JSO: Teenager in hospital after being shot in the chest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being shot in the chest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Glen Gardner Drive.

An unknown suspect shot the boy in the chest and fled the scene. No description of the suspect was available at this time, but the suspect is believed to be driving a tan vehicle.

The boy was quickly transported to a hospital in the area.

JSO is still looking into what happened in this shooting.

