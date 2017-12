JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during an altercation with three other men, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred sometime around 4:30 p.m. near the 8800 block of Lancashire Drive in the Waterbrook Falls subdivision.

The altercation happened with the victim outside of a blue Nissan. The teen was allegedly shot and died shortly afterward. The car involved was later found after the shooting and the three men inside are being held for questioning, JSO said.

There was one person inside the vehicle who was injured during the altercation and multiple shell casings were found, JSO said.

