JSO: Teen male suffers non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in hip in Northwest Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A teenage man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday after being shot in the hip, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred in the 7600 block of Flechette Avenue, where the roughly 18-year-old male was shot, an officer said at the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No suspect description was released by police at this time.
Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this develop story.
