JSO SWAT responding to two separate incidents

Police on scene at Ortega Farms Boulevard (Photo: Garrett Pelican/Florida Times-Union)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT unit is responding to two separate incidents around the same time Tuesday night in both the Westside and Ortega.

Police blocked off traffic on the 4800 block of Ortega Farms Boulevard after reported gunfire sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m. A neighbor tells our news partner the Florida Times-Union a man opened fire on the first JSO officer on scene.

According to reporter Garrett Pelican, a neighbor says they heard shots fired around 7:45 p.m. and police said the shooter was "shooting out the door."

Police on scene have been communicating with the suspect in that incident.

Authorities are also at 10479 Hamlet Terrace just south of Interstate 10 in the Westside Tuesday night due to a separate incident. Details on that incident are scarce at the time of this writing.

Waiting on official word from @JSOPIO, but part of Ortega Farms Blvd blocked off for SWAT callout @jaxdotcom pic.twitter.com/uzixli8UoW — Garrett Pelican (@GarrettPelican) June 7, 2017

