JSO seeks serial rapist suspect wanted in at least three cases

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released this sketch of the suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of a suspect they believe is connected to at least three sexual battery cases in the city and could be a suspect in more.

One of the incidents occurred in October 2015, where the victim reached out to police when she woke up near a dumpster with her pants down, believing she had been sexually assaulted. The victim told police she had been partying in the 3200 block of Phillips Highway and did not know what had happened.

The next incident happened in January 2016 when the victim told police she had been sexually battered in the area of I-10 and Lane Avenue after he had offered her a ride. The attack took place on Watts Street, a low-traffic industrial area, where the suspect told police she had been threatened with a gun and sexually battered.

The third incident happened last October when the victim was forced into a black vehicle by the suspect int the area of 8th street and Myrtle. She was also taken to Watts Street where she was sexually battered.

Police say the suspect is a dark skinned black male between the ages of 30 and 45, with low curly/wavy hair, clean shaven with a stocky muscular build as if we works out. One victim described him as 5'4" tall. He has a large tattoo on one of his legs.

"This has been an extremely challenging case. Detectives have not been able to speak with some of the victims to confirm specific details of their cases. The crimes have been widespread in time and victimology. We have been working these cases and following all possible leads as they develop, but at this time, investigative efforts are exhausted and we are asking for assistance from the public." JSO posted to their Facebook page Thursday.

JSO also say there may be additional victims and urges them to call police or reach out to the Women's Center of Jacksonville at 904-772-3000.

Anyone with information about who this suspect may be is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, e-mail JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or provide a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

