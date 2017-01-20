JSO seeks help identifying witnesses of Art Walk shooting

JSO is asking for help identifying witnesses who assisted a victim in the double Art Walk shooting that happened on Jan. 4, 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying witnesses who assisted a victim in the double Art Walk shooting that occurred earlier this month.

JSO released surveillance video Friday showing events following the shooting. The shooting happened during Art Walk on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and two teens were shot. The video shows one of the victims after he got shot walking into the alley of SunTrust at 76 S. Laura Street after the shooting with several people assisting him. JSO released the video in hopes the public can help identify the witnesses for questioning.

If you have any information, whether it's regarding the identity of the witnesses or information about the shooting, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

(© 2017 WTLV)