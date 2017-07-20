JSO seeks help identifying auto burglary suspect caught on cam

JSO seeks help identifying the auto burglary suspect who broke into a car in the St. Johns Town Center Thursday. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying an auto burglary suspect who struck the St. Johns Town Center area.

On Thursday, JSO released surveillance video of the incident.

In the video, you can see the victim's vehicle and what is believed to be a Black Dodge Caravan parked beside it. The suspect gets out of the minivan and approaches the driver's side window where he smashes it, then reaches into the car. The suspect then returns to the van and takes off.

If you can identify the suspect or know anything about the crime, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

