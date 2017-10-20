JSO searching for two men who tried to lure 9-year-old boy into vehicle with candy

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two male suspects who allegedly tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into a vehicle earlier this week in Ortega.

The incident occurred at about 3:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Robert D. Gordon Drive when two black males in an early 2000s silver Ford SUV approached a 9-year-old boy on a bicycle.

The juvenile told police the passenger of the vehicle rolled down the window and offered him candy before extending his arm out of the window toward the boy. Neither of the suspects exited the vehicle.

The boy turned his bicycle in the opposite direction and rode north on Apache Avenue. The suspect vehicle fled toward Roosevelt Boulevard.

The child said he saw gray duct tape affixed to the vehicle’s front passenger headlight.

Police also obtained video surveillance in the neighborhood that corroborated the boy’s account.

The suspect vehicle, likely a silver Ford Explorer or Expedition, has damage to the right rear. That vehicle also was seen traveling north on Algonquin Avenue at about 7:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the location or identity of these individuals or location of this vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

