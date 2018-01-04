WTLV
Close

JSO searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

WTLV 3:41 PM. EST January 04, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they have deemed to be armed and dangerous. 

Deyondrick Archibold, 26, is wanted for fleeing law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana leaving the scene of a traffic crash (five counts), reckless driving, and resisting police.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Archibold contact them at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org or 911.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. If you tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for up to $3,000.

 

© 2018 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories