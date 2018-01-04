JSO searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they have deemed to be armed and dangerous.

Deyondrick Archibold, 26, is wanted for fleeing law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana leaving the scene of a traffic crash (five counts), reckless driving, and resisting police.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Archibold contact them at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org or 911.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. If you tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for up to $3,000.

#JSO is searching for WANTED SUSPECT Deyondrick Archibold, 26 years old. Considered armed and dangerous. Please RT this to help. He could be anywhere. Call 911 if you know his whereabouts. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/bkW1ej8VY6 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 4, 2018

