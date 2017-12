JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to at least two aggravated batteries where two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials at the scenes.

The first shooting occurred this afternoon at Canal and Yulee Streets. A man in his 20s was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital, an official said at the scene.

The second shooting occurred near Prospect and Adams, where a man in his 30s was shot in the buttocks and transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information in these two shootings is asked to contact JSO or CrimeStoppers.

