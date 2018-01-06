JSO: Man in 60s killed in possible robbery at gas station on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found the body of a man in his 60s Saturday afternoon on the Westside in a homicide investigation, according to the department.

JSO and emergency personnel responded to the undetermined death call at Lowell and Edgewood Avenues sometime at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

JSO confirmed it was a shooting and that the homicide unit is investigating the scene.

Police said at the scene that a man in his 60s died from at least one gunshot wound at the scene. Investigators are interviewing witnesses at this time.

Neighbors say an argument led up to the deadly shooting outside the Shell gas station. The neighbors also said they believe the victim may have stabbed someone at the scene, while another person then pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

So far, there have been no arrests made in the case, but JSO is working some leads.

Parts of the intersection were taped off for several hours as police processed the scene.

