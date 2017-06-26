JSO on the scene of a robbery reported on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A robbery has been reported late Monday night on University Boulevard.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to 5700 W. University Blvd.
UPDATE: JSO says robbery with serious injuries. Waiting on media briefing now @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/h9a1q3uPCL— Janny Rodriguez (@JRodriguezFCN) June 27, 2017
JSO is still at On The Rocks Liquor. They've also taped off a section there. Waiting to get more info @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/H9LYasHl02— Janny Rodriguez (@JRodriguezFCN) June 27, 2017
Heave police presence on university Blvd @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/LA9DAM7dU5— Janny Rodriguez (@JRodriguezFCN) June 27, 2017
We have crews on the scene. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.
