Man beat up, shot and robbed at Sassy's Wings and more

First Coast News , WTLV 10:09 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning at  Sassy’s Wings and more. 

According to police, a man in his 20's stated he was robbed, beat up and shot at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at Sassy’s Wings and more located at 1595 Kings Road) by 2 to 3 unknown suspects.

Police say the man was transported by JFRD to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries and the unknown suspects remain at large.

This shooting is currently under investigation. 

