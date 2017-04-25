Man beat up, shot and robbed at Sassy's Wings and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning at Sassy’s Wings and more.

According to police, a man in his 20's stated he was robbed, beat up and shot at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at Sassy’s Wings and more located at 1595 Kings Road) by 2 to 3 unknown suspects.

Police say the man was transported by JFRD to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries and the unknown suspects remain at large.



This shooting is currently under investigation.

Police say victim in mid 20s was beat-up/shot by 2-3 suspects who remain at large. Victim's roommate called for help @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5UbskD8SM3 — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) April 25, 2017

