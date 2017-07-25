JSO officer shot, robbery suspect killed in return fire on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was shot and a robbery suspect was killed Tuesday afternoon, JSO said.The incident happened near the intersection of Old Middleburg Road and Buttercup Street.
Police say a K-9 officer was responding to a robbery call. The suspect shot at the officer who was in his police cruiser. The officer was able to return fire and hit the suspect.
The officer's injuries are non-fatal, the source says.
A woman who spoke on the phone with a First Coast News reporter said that around 4:30 p.m. she was in her driveway trying to get to her mailbox on Lambing Road when a silver vehicle being pursued by two JSO vehicles zoomed by her nearly hitting her rear passenger side of her van.
