JSO officer shot, robbery suspect killed in return fire on the Westside

A large police presence is on the scene where a police officer was shot off Old Middleburg Road. PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was shot and a robbery suspect was killed Tuesday afternoon, JSO said.The incident happened near the intersection of Old Middleburg Road and Buttercup Street.

Police say a K-9 officer was responding to a robbery call. The suspect shot at the officer who was in his police cruiser. The officer was able to return fire and hit the suspect.

The officer's injuries are non-fatal, the source says.

A woman who spoke on the phone with a First Coast News reporter said that around 4:30 p.m. she was in her driveway trying to get to her mailbox on Lambing Road when a silver vehicle being pursued by two JSO vehicles zoomed by her nearly hitting her rear passenger side of her van.

#JSO officer shot: If you are inclined to do so, please say a prayer for our officer. 👮🏻🙏🏼💙 #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 25, 2017

