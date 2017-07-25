WTLV
JSO officer shot, robbery suspect killed in return fire on the Westside

First Coast News , WTLV 6:39 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-  A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was shot and a robbery suspect was killed Tuesday afternoon, JSO said.The incident happened near the intersection of Old Middleburg Road and Buttercup Street.

Police say a K-9 officer was responding to a robbery call. The suspect shot at the officer who was in his police cruiser. The officer was able to return fire and hit the suspect.

The officer's injuries are non-fatal, the source says.

A woman who spoke on the phone with a First Coast News reporter said that around 4:30 p.m. she was in her driveway trying to get to her mailbox on Lambing Road when a silver vehicle being pursued by two JSO vehicles zoomed by her nearly hitting her rear passenger side of her van. 

 

 

