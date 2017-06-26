JSO: Northside auto burglary suspects sought

JSO is searching for auto burglarly suspects seen in these surveillance photos. The two photos on the right are the same person. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who reportedly committed multiple auto burglaries on the Northside.

JSO said the two suspects, seen in the surveillance photos, burglarized the Captiva Bluff neighborhood. They are seen pulling door handles of unlocked vehicles, rummaging through vehicles and taking whatever they can find, JSO said.

The suspects were last seen in a white Ford F150.

JSO is searching for auto burglarly suspects seen in these surveillance photos. The two photos on the right are the same person. Photo: JSO.

JSO said if you can identify these suspects or know their whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV