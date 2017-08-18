JSO: Metro PCS manager arrested on felony charge after altercation at store

Metro PCS shooting on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (Photo: White, Tyler)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The manager of a Metro PCS in Jacksonville was arrested Friday after firing a gun in the store following a physical dispute involving several other men, according to the sheriff’s office.

JSO officers responded at 12:20 p.m. Friday to the Metro PCS in the 7600 block of 103rd Street, where four men allegedly began a dispute with employees at the store, a JSO spokesperson said.

A fight ensued and the manager, Bilal Fshaikat, was hit in the face with an unknown object. The manager retrieved a gun and fired a single shot into the ground. No one was struck by the bullet and no serious injuries were reported.

Police are interviewing witnesses and gathering more details in this ongoing investigation, the spokesperson said.

Investigators recovered the gun and one suspect is still at large.

The store manager was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

First Coast News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

