JSO: Man wanted in Winter Park for disappearance of now-dead nanny arrested in Jacksonville

A 53-year-old man wanted by Winter Park police in connection to the death of a nanny was arrested by JSO in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office apprehended Scott Edward Nelson at the Sunshine Inn, 5830 New Kings Road, shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Altamonte Springs woman, 56-year-old Jennifer Fulford, disappeared earlier this week and was found in Orange County, according to police.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the cause of death.

Winter Park Police said they found Fulford's body while searching a wooded area in Southwest Orange County on Saturday near Apopka-Vineland Road.

Police released surveillance photos of a man using Fulford's ATM card, who is a person of interest in the case.

Police identified the man in those surveillance photos as Nelson. Nelson has a criminal history and is on federal probation for a bank robbery, authorities said.

Fulford, who was last seen Wednesday at her dentist's office, was the subject of an intense search by multiple police agencies, who said they did "everything possible" to locate Fulford.

Winter Park police went door-to-door Thursday looking for any clues that would lead them to Fulford.

Her husband, Robert, shared a Facebook post saying: "Her purse was found on the floor at her employer's house where she works as a nanny. Her boss called the police when she failed to pick up his son."

Her husband told WESH 2 News on Friday that a significant amount of money had been withdrawn from his wife's account on Wednesday.

Fulford's husband said her first granddaughter was born on Thursday and she was planning to fly to Dallas to see the baby.

Charges has not been announced yet for Nelson.

© 2017 WTLV-TV