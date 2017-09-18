JSO: Man wanted for allegedly punching elderly woman in the face at a Texaco

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly punched a 66-year-old woman in the face on Sept. 11, leaving her in critical condition.

The incident occurred at a Texaco located at 7148 Philips Highway, where the suspect shown here allegedly punched the elderly woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer a serious head injury. She is now in critical condition at an area hospital, according to JSO.

A witness provided the photograph of the suspect by using their cellphone.

Anyone who has any information about the identity or location of this suspect is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.





