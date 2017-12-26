JSO: Man shot in shoulder in Durkeeville in possible drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a possible drive-by shooting in the Durkeeville area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred sometime before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 18th Street and Myrtle Avenue.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital, JSO said at the scene.

Police did not release any suspect descriptions for the shooting.

