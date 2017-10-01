JSO: Man found shot to death in Arlington

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A black man in his 20s or 30s was found shot to death between apartment complexes on Justina Road.

JSO is interviewing the people that reported the death to police. There was a vehicle left behind and it's still unclear whose vehicle that is.

The shooting happened near Jacksonville University, but police say the victim was not associated with the university and they don't believe there's any danger to the public at this time.

