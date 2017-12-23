JSO: Man found dead in Murray Hill home, foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a home Saturday afternoon and Jacksonville police suspect foul play, officials said.

The man’s body was found shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 4800 block of Royal Avenue, according to JSO.

JSO said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are “suspicious,” and they believe foul play is involved.

They would not specify how the man died or what was suspicious about his death.

The home had no signs of forced entry in the doors or windows.

Anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact JSO or CrimeStoppers.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

